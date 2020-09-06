Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 02:52 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
OPPO F17 Pro was recently launched in India, and will be up for grabs from September 7.
Now, renowned tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the handset, along with the caption 'OPPO A93', giving rise to speculations that it might be launched overseas carrying this name tag.
As for the highlights, it packs a Helio P95 processor and 8GB of RAM.
The OPPO F17 Pro has an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a quad-camera setup.
The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The OPPO F17 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
The smartphone houses a dual-lens setup on the front, including a 16MP (f/2.4) and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, for clicking selfies and video calling.
The OPPO F17 Pro draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It also offers support for the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the OPPO F17 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 22,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant. However, there is no official information regarding its availability in other geographies.
