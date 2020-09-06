Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is drawing flak for sneaking an app on its existing devices, without the permission of users. The application is not harmful or malware-laced but the users claim that the company is forcing it on their phones, even when they do not need it. Naturally, they are not happy. Here are more details.

App Companion app for OnePlus Buds being installed

The application in question here is the companion service developed for OnePlus Buds. According to a report in Android Authority, a number of OnePlus customers, even those with older models, have found the app mysteriously installed on their phones. It is being installed without user authorization or consideration whether they have the earbuds, which cost Rs. 5,000, or not.

Action Angry users are down-rating the app

The users angered by the app's unwanted installation have started taking it to the Play Store to express their frustration. They are down-rating the app and leaving negative comments about the issue and the fact that the app cannot be uninstalled. "Listen to your users. Don't force the installation of an app if we don't want to purchase the corresponding hardware," one user said.

Response No word from OnePlus on the matter

OnePlus has not commented on the matter but there is a good chance that this sudden appearance might be associated with a stub app of OnePlus Buds that may have come with the firmware of the device. This way, once the app went live on the Play Store, it automatically got activated on the devices that had the latest OnePlus firmware, leaving users puzzled.

