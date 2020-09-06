Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has started rolling out a software update for the global variant of its Reno4 Pro model, along with the Android security patch for the month of September. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the user experience and camera effects. It also enhances the performance and stability of the system. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware, sporting build number CPH2109_11_A.17, is being rolled out in India via over-the-air (OTA) method and should be available to all units within two weeks. To manually check, go to Settings> System Updates, and click on it if it has arrived for your device.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Pro: At a glance

OPPO Reno4 Pro sports a plastic body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and narrow bezels. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup. The handset packs a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Moreover, it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.

Internals Under the hood