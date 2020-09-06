Realme has started rolling out a new update for its popular mid-ranger, the Realme 6 Pro. As per the changelog, the update adds a host of new features including 'Super nighttime standby', 'smooth scrolling', and 'Deep cleanup'. It optimizes 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon state, flight mode, and the Russian translation issue of the calculator. The firmware also bumps the Android security patch to August 2020.

Everything to know about the update

The new update carries build number RMX2061_11.A.31 and is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Recalling the Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro sports an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie cameras. It houses a quad-camera setup on the back and a physical fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the frame. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Lightning Orange, Lightning Blue, and Lightning Red color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a dual-lens setup that includes a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood