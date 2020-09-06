Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 11:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme has started rolling out a new update for its popular mid-ranger, the Realme 6 Pro.
As per the changelog, the update adds a host of new features including 'Super nighttime standby', 'smooth scrolling', and 'Deep cleanup'. It optimizes 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon state, flight mode, and the Russian translation issue of the calculator. The firmware also bumps the Android security patch to August 2020.
The new update carries build number RMX2061_11.A.31 and is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The Realme 6 Pro sports an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie cameras. It houses a quad-camera setup on the back and a physical fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the frame.
The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is available in Lightning Orange, Lightning Blue, and Lightning Red color options.
The Realme 6 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens.
For selfies and video calling, it has a dual-lens setup that includes a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.
The Realme 6 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.