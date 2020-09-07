Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 11:55 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's recently-launched affordable smartphones, the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, are set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch design, up to quad rear cameras, entry-level MediaTek Helio chipsets, and up to 5,020mAh batteries.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Prime model has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 while the standard Redmi 9 bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera including a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Both the handsets come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.
Under the hood, the Prime variant packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support while the Redmi 9 gets a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant while the Redmi 9 costs Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB configuration and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/128GB model.
