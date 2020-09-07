Xiaomi's recently-launched affordable smartphones, the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, are set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. As for the highlights, both the handsets come with a waterdrop notch design, up to quad rear cameras, entry-level MediaTek Helio chipsets, and up to 5,020mAh batteries. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9 and 9 Prime: At a glance

Both the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Prime model has a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 while the standard Redmi 9 bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera including a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie snapper. The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Both the handsets come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the Prime variant packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support while the Redmi 9 gets a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information What about the pricing?