Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 03:52 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its line-up of smart televisions in India, Xiaomi has launched its Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.
They are the company's first TVs under the 'Horizon' branding which also includes a 14-inch laptop.
As for the highlights, the Android-powered televisions offer a bezel-less display, 20W audio output, and support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, as well as Play Store.
The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in 32-inch and 43-inch models that feature slim bezels on all four sides and sit on a V-shaped pedestal.
The former sports an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen while the latter features a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) panel.
Both the models also come with a built-in Vivid Picture Engine and pack 20W speakers with support for DTS-HD technology.
Both the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition televisions draw power from a Cortex A53 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
They run on Android TV 9-based PatchWall UI and offer support for Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store.
They also offer support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5.
On the connectivity front, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition televisions offer support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Google Data saver. They also have a host of I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.
In India, the 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition costs Rs. 13,499 while the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 22,999.
The former will go on sale from September 11 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com while the latter will be available starting September 15 at 6 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
