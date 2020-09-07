Expanding its line-up of smart televisions in India, Xiaomi has launched its Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes. They are the company's first TVs under the 'Horizon' branding which also includes a 14-inch laptop. As for the highlights, the Android-powered televisions offer a bezel-less display, 20W audio output, and support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, as well as Play Store.

Design and display Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition: At a glance

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition comes in 32-inch and 43-inch models that feature slim bezels on all four sides and sit on a V-shaped pedestal. The former sports an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen while the latter features a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) panel. Both the models also come with a built-in Vivid Picture Engine and pack 20W speakers with support for DTS-HD technology.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition televisions draw power from a Cortex A53 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. They run on Android TV 9-based PatchWall UI and offer support for Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store. They also offer support for popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5.

Information The TVs support single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2

On the connectivity front, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition televisions offer support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Google Data saver. They also have a host of I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack.

Pricing What about the pricing?