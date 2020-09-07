Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 03:52 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme has started rolling out a fresh software update for its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 Pro.
The new firmware brings in a lot of camera improvements, a couple of system optimizations related to touch control and 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon state, as well as some bug fixes. The update also bumps the Android security path to September 2020.
Here's our roundup.
The new firmware carries build number RMX2170_11_A.11 and is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, since Realme 7 Pro is yet to go on sale, you should automatically receive the update when you set up the new handset.
The Realme 7 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and a punch-hole setup for the selfie camera. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
Further, it comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color variants.
The Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 Pro is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It will go on sale starting September 14 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
