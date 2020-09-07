Realme has started rolling out a fresh software update for its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 Pro. The new firmware brings in a lot of camera improvements, a couple of system optimizations related to touch control and 'Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon state, as well as some bug fixes. The update also bumps the Android security path to September 2020. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The new firmware carries build number RMX2170_11_A.11 and is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, since Realme 7 Pro is yet to go on sale, you should automatically receive the update when you set up the new handset.

Design and display Realme 7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 7 Pro features an edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels and a punch-hole setup for the selfie camera. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 Pro is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 7 Pro will go on sale starting September 14