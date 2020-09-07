Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 05:31 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6i by Rs. 1,000 in India.
The new pricing of these devices is now being reflected on the company's official website and Flipkart.
To recall, these handsets come with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The Realme 6 and 6i offer a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they pack a quad rear camera setup.
Both the handsets sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Realme 6 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
The Realme 6i has a similar setup, but with a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera.
On the front, both the handsets offer a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Both the Realme 6 and 6i are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The devices run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
With the price-revision, the Realme 6 has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000. It is now priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.
The Realme 6i is listed at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, while the price of 4GB/64GB model remains the same at Rs. 12,999.
