Realme has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6i by Rs. 1,000 in India.

The new pricing of these devices is now being reflected on the company's official website and Flipkart.

To recall, these handsets come with a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Here are more details.