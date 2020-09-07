Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 09:48 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced a new Y9a model for the global markets. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Enjoy 20 Plus that was launched last week.
As for the key highlights, the Y9a features an all-screen design, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
The Huawei Y9a has a full-screen design achieved by placing the selfie camera in a pop-up module. It houses a quad camera setup on the rear side while the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the right side of the frame.
The handset bears a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is available in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Space Silver color options.
The Huawei Y9a features a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
The Huawei Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 (without Google services) and packs a 4,300mAh battery with up to 40W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.
At present, Huawei has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the Y9a. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.