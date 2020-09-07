Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced a new Y9a model for the global markets. The handset comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Enjoy 20 Plus that was launched last week. As for the key highlights, the Y9a features an all-screen design, quad rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Y9a: At a glance

The Huawei Y9a has a full-screen design achieved by placing the selfie camera in a pop-up module. It houses a quad camera setup on the rear side while the fingerprint scanner is mounted on the right side of the frame. The handset bears a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is available in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Space Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Y9a features a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 (without Google services) and packs a 4,300mAh battery with up to 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?