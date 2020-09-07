OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.7 update for its mid-ranger OnePlus Nord in India. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improvements for general power consumption, 4K 60fps video stabilization for the front camera, image clarity of macro camera, general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

In India, the firmware carries version number 10.5.7.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual-selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord has a 48MP quad rear camera setup

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood