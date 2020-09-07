Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 11:30 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.7 update for its mid-ranger OnePlus Nord in India.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improvements for general power consumption, 4K 60fps video stabilization for the front camera, image clarity of macro camera, general display calibration, Bluetooth connection stability, and voice call stability.
Here are more details.
In India, the firmware carries version number 10.5.7.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual-selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens.
For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
