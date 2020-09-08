Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, POCO has launched the X3 NFC model in Europe. It comes as a successor to the POCO X2 that was launched in February. The handset features a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO X3 NFC: At a glance

The POCO X3 NFC offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POOC X3 NFC sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 NFC is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?