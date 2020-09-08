Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 11:55 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, POCO has launched the X3 NFC model in Europe. It comes as a successor to the POCO X2 that was launched in February.
The handset features a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The POCO X3 NFC offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray color options.
The POOC X3 NFC sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
The POCO X3 NFC is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO X3 NFC is priced at €229 (approximately Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB/64GB variant and €269 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB/128GB model. It will go on sale in Europe starting September 8.
