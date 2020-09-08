As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, POCO has launched the M2 model in India. It comes as a watered-down version of the POCO M2 Pro that was launched in July. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will go on sale starting September 15 via Flipkart. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M2: At a glance

The POCO M2 offers a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup and a capacitive fingerprint scanner. The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?