Realme has started rolling out fresh software updates for its budget-friendly smartphones, the Realme C3, Realme C12, and Realme C15. The new firmware brings features like 'Dual-Mode Audio' and 'Super nighttime standby' for the C12 and C15 while the C3 gets an additional 'smooth scrolling feature'. The updates also include the August 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries version number RMX2020_11.A.41 for the Realme C3 and RMX2185_11_A.71 for the C12 and C15 models. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Phone #1 Realme C3

The Realme C3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C3 has a 12MP dual rear camera

The Realme C3 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Realme C12

The Realme C12 also offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic construction. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on Realme C12?

The Realme C12 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Phone #3 Realme C15

The Realme C15 is mostly identical to the Realme C12. It has the same plastic chassis, a waterdrop notch design, a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. At the heart, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Realme C15 features a 13MP quad rear camera