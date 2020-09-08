As its latest mid-range offerings, Realme is all set to launch the Realme 7 and 7i in Indonesia on September 17. In the latest development, the Realme 7i has been listed on Indonesian retailer Lazada's website, revealing key details about its design and specifications. The handset will feature a punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7i: At a glance

The Realme 7i will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. The rear panel will have a gradient finish and house a quad-camera setup as well as a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be available in two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7i will reportedly offer a quad-rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and bear a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?