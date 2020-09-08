HMD Global is working to launch a new Nokia 3.4 budget smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared a render of the handset, confirming that it will come with a triple rear camera setup. A previous tip-off has also revealed that the Nokia 3.4 will feature a punch-hole design, an HD screen, and a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Design and display Nokia 3.4: At a glance

As per the renders, Nokia 3.4 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a circular triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. A dedicated Google Assistant button will be placed on the left side. The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple-lens rear camera module on the Nokia 3.4 will reportedly include a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, the Nokia 3.4 will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?