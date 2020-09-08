Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 07:05 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
HMD Global is working to launch a new Nokia 3.4 budget smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared a render of the handset, confirming that it will come with a triple rear camera setup.
A previous tip-off has also revealed that the Nokia 3.4 will feature a punch-hole design, an HD screen, and a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
As per the renders, Nokia 3.4 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a circular triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. A dedicated Google Assistant button will be placed on the left side.
The handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
The triple-lens rear camera module on the Nokia 3.4 will reportedly include a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.
As per the leaks, the Nokia 3.4 will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a micro-USB port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia 3.4 remain unknown at the moment. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
