Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 07:06 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Vivo has launched a special 'Alexander Wang Edition' of the X50 Pro+ flagship smartphone in China. It has been introduced in collaboration with fashion designer Alexander Wang.
The special model features a matte-black rear panel with 'wang' lettering in iridescent finish and a special software theme with exclusive wallpapers as well as UI elements.
The Vivo X50 Pro+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Vivo X50 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 32MP (f/2.1) portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10.5 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo X50 Pro+ Alexander Wang Edition is priced at CNY 5,998 (approximately Rs. 64,700) for the solo 12GB/256GB variant. It will be up for pre-ordering in China starting September 17 via the company's website.
