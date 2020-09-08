Vivo has launched a special 'Alexander Wang Edition' of the X50 Pro+ flagship smartphone in China. It has been introduced in collaboration with fashion designer Alexander Wang. The special model features a matte-black rear panel with 'wang' lettering in iridescent finish and a special software theme with exclusive wallpapers as well as UI elements. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X50 Pro+: At a glance

The Vivo X50 Pro+ features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X50 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 32MP (f/2.1) portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch 10.5 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?