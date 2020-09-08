Motorola is gearing up to launch a budget-friendly smartphone called the Moto G9 Plus. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console (via Pricebaba), revealing its design details and specifications. According to the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset, a Full-HD display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Moto G9 Plus: At a glance

The Moto G9 Plus will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the glossy panel will house a quad-camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Plus is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?