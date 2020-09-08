OPPO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Reno4 series that will reportedly be called the Reno4 SE. In the latest development, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming handset. As per the leak, the Reno4 SE will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5G-ready Dimensity 800 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 SE: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 SE is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will have an iPhone 11-like camera bump with triple cameras and an LED flash unit. The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the leaks, the Reno4 SE will house a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Reno4 SE will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?