Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 07:55 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Reno4 series that will reportedly be called the Reno4 SE. In the latest development, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming handset.
As per the leak, the Reno4 SE will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 5G-ready Dimensity 800 chipset.
The OPPO Reno4 SE is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will have an iPhone 11-like camera bump with triple cameras and an LED flash unit.
The smartphone will reportedly bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
As per the leaks, the Reno4 SE will house a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will house a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The Reno4 SE will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is expected to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
According to the tip-off, the OPPO Reno4 Pro is likely to be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,000). However, the official details related to the pricing and availability of the handset will be announced at the time of launch.
