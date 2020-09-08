Hours after several leaks suggested that an affordable Xbox is in the works, Microsoft has made the news official. The company has confirmed the existence of the Xbox Series S console and that it will be shipping at a price tag of $299 (a little over Rs. 22,000) in the US. Here's all you need to know about it.

Console Smallest Xbox ever to be built

In a tweet announcing Xbox Series S, Microsoft said that the next-generation console is the smallest Xbox ever to be built. It will come as the younger sibling of the already-announced Xbox Series X console, promising next-generation performance like the Series X but with a cheaper, scaled-down package. Notably, the Series X console has been priced at $499 in the US.

Differences How Series S will differ from Series X?

While there are no specific details, reports suggest that Xbox Series S will pack a less powerful graphics card and deliver lower output resolution compared to the Series X. On top of that, the smaller device will also skip the inclusion of disc drive, which means it will only run digital downloads rather than physical gaming discs. It might also have lesser storage space.

Looks Slimmer than Series X

Looks-wise, Xbox Series S appears far slimmer than Series X, which gives the impression of a boxy PC CPU unit when standing vertically. It can be used in both horizontal and vertical formats and also features a large circular air vent, painted in black, for dissipating heat while playing graphics-intensive titles. The exact weight and dimensions of the console are yet to be revealed.

