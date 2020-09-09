Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A is all set to go on a sale in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It was launched in the country last week.

Here are more details.