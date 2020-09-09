Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 11:40 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9A is all set to go on a sale in India today at 12pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It was launched in the country last week.
Here are more details.
The Redmi 9A features a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all sides. On the rear, it packs a single-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a face unlock feature.
Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.
The Redmi 9A sports a single rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Redmi 9A is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB/32GB model. Further, buyers can avail 5% instant discount with HSBC Cashback Card and 5% off on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card for Prime members.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.