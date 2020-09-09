Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 11:35 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, will go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country in July and has been available only through flash sales.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C11 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a dual-lens rear camera setup. It lacks a physical fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.
The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.
The Realme C11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the solo 2GB/32GB variant. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik SuperCash on Realme's website.
