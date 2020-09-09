Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, will go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched in the country in July and has been available only through flash sales.

