Vivo is gearing up to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V20 in India in October. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has shared some images of the handset which revealed its design and key specifications. It will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a triple rear camera, and a 44MP dual selfie camera.

Design and display Vivo V20: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Vivo V20 will offer a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie cameras and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module, similar to what the Vivo X50 Pro+ offers. The handset is expected to sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 will feature a triple rear camera setup; however, details of the sensors have not been revealed yet. On the front, it will house a dual-lens setup including a 44MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based FunTouch and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?