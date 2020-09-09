Expanding its range of affordable tablets, Huawei has launched the MatePad T8 in India. It features an 8-inch screen, mid-tier internals, and a 5,100mAh battery that should last you through the day. Depending on your need, you can pick up the tablet in Wi-Fi only or LTE variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting September 15. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Huawei MatePad T8: At a glance

The MatePad T8 has a conventional rectangular screen, surrounded by thick bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet misses out on a physical fingerprint scanner. It sports an 8-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (1280x800 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 189ppi. Further, it comes in a single Deepsea Blue color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei MatePad T8 offers a single 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the back side. For selfies and video calling, it has a basic 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. The rear shooter is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei MatePad T8 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery and runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 (without Google services). On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing and availability?