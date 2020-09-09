Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 03:39 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
HMD Global's first-ever 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, is now up for pre-ordering in Belgium. Interested customers can reserve the handset via the company's official website.
It carries a starting price-tag of €579.95 (Rs. 50,000) and early buyers will get a pair of BH-605 Power Earbuds for free. According to the reports, the device will start shipping from September 15.
Here's our roundup.
The Nokia 8.3 5G sports an edge-to-edge screen with a tiny display cut-out on the top-left corner and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the glass panel houses a circular quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The Nokia 8.3 5G offers a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The Nokia 8.3 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.
The Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €579.95 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 6GB/64GB model and €649.95 (approximately Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB/128GB configuration. As for the availability, it is currently up for pre-ordering in Belgium and is expected to be released on September 15.
