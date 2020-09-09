HMD Global's first-ever 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, is now up for pre-ordering in Belgium. Interested customers can reserve the handset via the company's official website. It carries a starting price-tag of €579.95 (Rs. 50,000) and early buyers will get a pair of BH-605 Power Earbuds for free. According to the reports, the device will start shipping from September 15. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 8.3 5G: At a glance

The Nokia 8.3 5G sports an edge-to-edge screen with a tiny display cut-out on the top-left corner and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the glass panel houses a circular quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 8.3 5G offers a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 8.3 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?