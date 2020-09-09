Xiaomi is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9i in India on September 15, the company has confirmed through its official Twitter handle. It has also activated an event page of the smartphone that reveals its design and some key specifications. The device will come with a waterdrop notch display, 4GB RAM, and MIUI 12 out of the box.

Design and display Redmi 9i: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi 9i will offer a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a single rear camera. The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Sea Blue, Nature Green, and Midnight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9i is likely to feature a single rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED Flash. For selfies and video calling, it will sport a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9i is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?