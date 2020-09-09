Motorola is all set to launch a new foldable smartphone, the Motorola RAZR 5G later today i.e September 9. Now, just ahead of the launch, WinFuture has leaked the full specifications and price of the handset. According to the report, it will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and display of its predecessor. The handset will bear a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. Further, it will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G is likely to feature a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera and a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset will offer a 20MP camera housed within the notch of the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 2,800mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?