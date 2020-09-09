Samsung is expected to launch its low-cost flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE, later this month. In the latest development, the handset been listed on the Samsung Philippines website, hinting at its imminent launch. The product page does not reveal the full specifications of the S20 FE but it does confirm the design details and the official moniker of the phone. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

As per the recent leaks, the Galaxy S20 FE will feature a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will pack a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset (Snapdragon 865 processor on the 5G model), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?