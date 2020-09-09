Realme has started rolling out the Android 11 Preview for its flagship smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro. The update brings optimizations to messaging, notifications, permissions, and quick toggle between media devices in the same network. Interestingly, it will be available only to 100 odd users, who can experience the Android 11 Preview on their handsets.

Information How to get it?

The users, willing to experience it, will have to update the smartphone to the UI version RMX2076PU_11.A.35. Then, go to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

Design and display Realme X50 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X50 Pro features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch design and thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Moss Green and Rust Red color options.

Cameras Realme X50 Pro has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme X50 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood