Motorola has launched its foldable smartphone, the Motorola RAZR 5G in the US. It is a successor to the Motorola RAZR 2019.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. The company claims that it can withstand up to 200,000 flips.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the device in India has already been started.