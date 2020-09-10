Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 12:21 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola has launched its foldable smartphone, the Motorola RAZR 5G in the US. It is a successor to the Motorola RAZR 2019.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. The company claims that it can withstand up to 200,000 flips.
Meanwhile, the registration process for the device in India has already been started.
The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the flip design of its predecessor.
The handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) glass display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Brush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury color options.
The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single rear camera - a 48MP (f/1.7) with a dual-LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 20MP camera housed within the notch of the main screen.
The Motorola RAZR is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Motorola RAZR 5G is priced at $ 1,399 (approximately Rs. 1.02 lakh) for the solo 8GB/256GB storage variant. However, there is no official word about its launch in India yet.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.