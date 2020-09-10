Realme's recently-launched mid-ranger, the Realme 7, will go on sale for the first time in India today. The handset will be up for grabs starting 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. As for the key highlights, the Realme 7 comes with a punch-hole design, a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 7: At a glance

The Realme 7 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a small bottom bezel. It houses a quad camera setup on the rear and a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 sports a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?