Last night, TikTok was reported to be considering a way out of selling its US business to an American company. According to The Wall Street Journal, its Chinese parent company ByteDance has been in talks with the US government to make "possible arrangements" that might see TikTok restructure in order to avoid a "full sale." Here are other developments.

News #2 Motorola launches new RAZR 5G

Motorola has launched its 2nd foldable phone, the RAZR 5G. It builds on the vertically-folding RAZR unveiled last year and packs a 2.7-inch gOLED display on the outside and a 6.2-inch pOLED on the inside. Under the hood, it packs Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a 2,800mAh battery. The price, meanwhile, has been reduced to $1,399.

News #3 Epic removing 'Sign in with Apple'

Another consumer-hitting salvo has been launched in the ongoing Apple-Epic spat. This time, the gaming company said, Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using the "Sign In with Apple" option. It has requested users to update their login credentials if they used the Apple-built login system or they'd have to contact the studio to get accounts recovered.

News #4 Google Maps returns to Apple Watch

Three years after disappearing mysteriously, Google Maps app has returned to the Apple Watch. The service shows routes and step-by-step directions on your wrist but only works for locations pre-saved on the watch at the moment. For new locations, you will have to save the location first using your phone and then start navigating from the watch.

Other developments Other important developments to note

Among other things, Google's Waze announced the plan to lay off 5% of its global workforce, about 30 employees, due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Samsung was reported to be cutting chip component supply to Huawei in light of US sanctions. Also, Indian conglomerate Times Internet said that its digital products reach as many as 557 million internet users across the country every month.

Finally, some COVID-19-related updates