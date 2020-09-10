Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 01:29 pm
Written by Shubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in India.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
Further, it will go on its first sale on September 18 at 12pm via Amazon and Samsung.com.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. As for sale offers, buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank Card through Amazon between September 18-20.
