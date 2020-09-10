Realme is working to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 7i in Indonesia on September 17. Now, just ahead of the launch, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench revealing some of its key specifications. It will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Details What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of Realme 7i?

The Realme 7i appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX2103. The listing, with an upload date of September 9, mentions that the handset has received a single-core score of 1,516 and a multi-core score of 5,420.

Design and display Realme 7i: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Realme 7i will feature a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7i is likely to sport a quad-rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?