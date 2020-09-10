Motorola is gearing up to launch a new Moto E7 Plus budget-range smartphone in the European markets. In the latest update, WinFuture has revealed the full specifications, design, and prices of the handset. According to the German publication, the Moto E7 will come with a waterdrop notch, a dual rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 460 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Moto E7 Plus: At a glance

The Moto E7 Plus will feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, and will be offered in at least two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto E7 Plus will bear a dual rear camera module that will consist of a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it will house an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto E7 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?