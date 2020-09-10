Last updated on Sep 10, 2020, 06:49 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
The OPPO F17 and F17 Pro models were launched in India earlier this month but the pricing and availability information of the non-Pro model was not revealed at the time. However, the company has now shared all the details.
The OPPO F17 will go on sale from September 21 via online and offline channels at a starting price of Rs. 17,990.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO F17 features a waterdrop-like display cut-out for the selfie camera and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it sports a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader.
Further, it comes in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver color options.
The OPPO F17 features a quad rear camera module including a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OPPO F17 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO F17 is priced at Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 19,990 for the 8GB/128GB model. The handset is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting September 21 via all the leading online and offline stores.
