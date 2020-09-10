The OPPO F17 and F17 Pro models were launched in India earlier this month but the pricing and availability information of the non-Pro model was not revealed at the time. However, the company has now shared all the details. The OPPO F17 will go on sale from September 21 via online and offline channels at a starting price of Rs. 17,990. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO F17: At a glance

The OPPO F17 features a waterdrop-like display cut-out for the selfie camera and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it sports a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it comes in Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue and Classic Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F17 features a quad rear camera module including a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO F17 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?