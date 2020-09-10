Google has announced the official roll-out of Android 11, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system. The platform packs a bunch of improvements over Android 10 and is coming to a lot more phones than just a handful of Google-built devices this time around. Let's take a look at the smartphones in line to get the all-new Android.

Pixel family Google's entire Pixel line-up, except the original models

Like every year, the Pixel family, which has been a testing-field for several beta versions of Android 11, is getting the final version. The list of supported devices covers the entire Pixel line-up, except the original models. So, if you own Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL, 4a, you will be getting the Android 11 update right away.

Other flagships are also getting the big update

Along with Pixels, select flagships from OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi are also getting Google's big Android update. The OEMs have opened beta programs to let users try their own personalized ROMs based on Android 11. These releases will ultimately pave way for the final and stable Android 11-based builds for the flagships in question as well as other devices from these manufacturers.

Devices Which flagships are getting the beta?

The devices that form a part of the open beta update are Xiaomi's Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, POCO F2 Pro, OPPO's Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Reno Ace 2, Realme's X50 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. If you are in India and have any of these devices, you are eligible to test the new Android 11-based experience designed by these OEMs.

Caveats However, there are some caveats involved

Having said that, interested users must hurry to enroll for the test because the open beta program will be restricted to a limited number of people. Realme is keeping the program open to 100 fans, OPPO is opening it to 2,000 users; Xiaomi has also set an undisclosed limit, per NDTV. Notably, only OnePlus has opened the beta update to all OnePlus 8 series users.

Information What about other phones?