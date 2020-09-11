Huawei has launched two new tablets, the MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s in Europe.

Both the tablets are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, offer a single rear camera, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Evidently, they offer Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei AppGallery, instead of Google Mobile Services and Google Play.

Further, they come with a Kids Corner that lets parents restrict certain content.