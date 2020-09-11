Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 01:45 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Huawei has launched two new tablets, the MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s in Europe.
Both the tablets are powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, offer a single rear camera, and a 5,100mAh battery.
Evidently, they offer Huawei Mobile Services and Huawei AppGallery, instead of Google Mobile Services and Google Play.
Further, they come with a Kids Corner that lets parents restrict certain content.
Both the Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s feature a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on all the sides. On the rear, they pack a single camera.
The former sports a 9.7-inch (1280x800 pixels) LCD screen and the latter bears a 10.1-inch (1920x1200 pixels) LCD display.
However, both the devices miss out on the fingerprint sensor.
The Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s offer a single rear camera - a 5MP (f/2.2) primary sensor. For selfies and video calling, they house a 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
These tablets are powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
They run on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they both offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth, 5.0, GPS. LTE (optional), and a Type-C port.
The Huawei MatePad T10 is priced at € 159.90 (approximately Rs. 14,000) for the Wi-Fi 2GB/16GB variant, and € 199.90 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the LTE 2GB/32GB model.
On the other hand, the MatePad T10s costs € 209.90 (around Rs. 18,200) for the Wi-Fi 2GB/32GB model, and € 279.90 (approximately Rs. 24,300) for the LTE 3GB/64GB variant.
