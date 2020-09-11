Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A32 in China. It is a rebranded version of OPPO A53 that was launched in India in July. It will go on sale in the country starting September 15. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display OPPO A32: At a glance

The OPPO A32 offers a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is offered in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black color options.

Information OPPO A32 has a 13MP triple rear camera

The OPPO A32 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A32 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?