Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Chinese tech giant Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil. The handset joins the Moto G9 Play and Moto G9 models. As for the key highlights, the Moto G9 Plus comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9 Plus: At a glance

The Moto G9 Plus features a punch-hole design with prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a rectangular quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10 support. Further, it is available in Rose Gold and Indigo Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Plus offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor with an LED flash. For selfies, it houses a 16MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Plus draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing and availability?