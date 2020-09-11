-
11 Sep 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 become cheaper in India
Written byShubham GuptaScience
-
Samsung has reduced the prices of its mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India by up to Rs. 2,000.
Both the handsets come with a mid-tier processor, a Super AMOLED display, and a quad rear camera setup.
Further, the new prices of both the devices are reflecting on Amazon and Samsung.com.
Here are more details.
-
-
Phone #1
Samsung Galaxy A51
-
The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a thick bottom bezel. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 48MP quad rear camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
-
Phone #2
Samsung Galaxy A71
-
Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A71 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and thick bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, the handset packs a Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy A71 sports a 64MP quad rear camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Pricing
What about the price?
-
With the latest price-revision, the Samsung Galaxy A51 now costs Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB model.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 costs Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage model.
As mentioned before, the new prices of both the handsets are reflecting on Amazon and Samsung.com.