Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 04:37 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola has launched its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Motorola RAZR 5G in China. It is a successor to the Motorola RAZR 2019.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. The company claims that it can withstand up to 200,000 flips.
Further, it will go on sale in the country starting September 15.
The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the flip design of its predecessor.
The handset bears a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) glass display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It will be offered in Blush Gold and Polished Graphite color options.
The Motorola RAZR 5G sports a single rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor with a dual-LED flash. On the front, the handset offers a 20MP camera housed within the notch of the main screen.
The Motorola RAZR draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Moto UI and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is priced at CNY 12,499 (approximately Rs. 1,34,500) in China. It is currently up for pre-orders via Lenovo's official China website and will go on sale starting September 15.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.