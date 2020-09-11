Motorola has launched its second-generation foldable smartphone, the Motorola RAZR 5G in China. It is a successor to the Motorola RAZR 2019.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 48MP single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. The company claims that it can withstand up to 200,000 flips.

Further, it will go on sale in the country starting September 15.