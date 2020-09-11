Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Honor has launched a Honor 30i model in Russia. It comes as a rebranded version of the Honor 20 Lite that was launched in China last year. As for the key highlights, the Honor 30i features a Kirin 710F chipset, triple rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Honor 30i: At a glance

The Honor 30i features an edge-to-edge display with a U-shaped notch on the top and a prominent bottom bezel. The rear panel houses a vertically-stacked triple camera module and an LED flash unit. The handset has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor 30i offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 30i draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing and availability?