Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 06:01 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Honor has launched a Honor 30i model in Russia. It comes as a rebranded version of the Honor 20 Lite that was launched in China last year.
As for the key highlights, the Honor 30i features a Kirin 710F chipset, triple rear cameras, and a waterdrop notch design.
Here's our roundup.
The Honor 30i features an edge-to-edge display with a U-shaped notch on the top and a prominent bottom bezel. The rear panel houses a vertically-stacked triple camera module and an LED flash unit.
The handset has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
The Honor 30i offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Honor 30i draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Russia, the Honor 30i is priced at RUB 17,990 (roughly 17,500). Early buyers will be eligible to win either an Honor Band 5i, Honor Band 5, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Earphones, or the Honor MagicWatch.
