Keeping its promise, Google has started making Duo available on Android TV. The launch of the video calling service on the big screen platform comes as the humanity continues to maintain social distance and use remote connection tools to communicate, interact, work, and study from the safety of their homes. Here is all you need to know about it.

Availability App available for remote installation

As reported by 9to5Google, the official Duo app can now be installed on Android TVs. You can either head to the Google Play Store on your phone/PC browser and install the app remotely on your TV or go for a direct install through the Google marketplace available on the Android TV platform. A simple search should show the app ready for download and installation.

Problem Not completely functional as of now

While the app can be downloaded on your Android TV, it will not work as you expect, at least at the moment. There will be no icon on the home screen or in the app tray post-installation and the only way to launch Duo on the TV is by going through the Settings of the platform.

Calling But, you can make the calls right away

Despite the broken functions, which should be fixed soon, the app itself works normally. Once you manage to launch it, there will be a familiar interface to let you make calls to any synced contact. If you have a camera connected or integrated, you can go for video calling or voice calling. However, if there's no camera, voice calling would be the default choice.

Caveat No way to receive calls yet