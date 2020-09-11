Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 07:35 pm
Shubham Gupta
The recently-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, the successor to the original Galaxy Fold, will be available for pre-bookings starting September 14 at 12pm via Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.
Interestingly, it is cheaper than the Galaxy Fold, which was launched in India last year at a price of Rs. 1.7 lakh.
Here are more details.
The Galaxy Z Fold2 retains the out-folding design of the original Fold but with a 'Hideaway Hinge' and an improved sweeper technology.
The handset bears a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection, an edge-to-edge 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.
The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, dual-SIMs, and a Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the solo 12GB/256GB storage variant. Further, buyers pre-booking the handset can avail No Cost EMI option for 12 months, free YouTube Premium subscription for 4 months, and a 22% discount on Microsoft Office 365.
