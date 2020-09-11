Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 07:49 pm
Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the MateBook 14 (2020) model as the latest addition to its range of premium ultrabooks.
It comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chipset, a 2K touch display, up to 10-hours of battery life, and a pop-up webcam that is hidden underneath a one-touch camera button positioned between 'F6' and 'F7' keys.
Here's our roundup.
The Huawei MateBook 14 features a modern design with a metallic chassis and slim bezels on three sides. It weighs in at 1.49kg and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.
The notebook has a 14-inch 2K (2160x1440 pixels) LCD touch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a backlit keyboard. It also offers a fingerprint reader on the power button and a multi-touch trackpad.
The MateBook 14 (2020) comes with either an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, paired with AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 56Wh battery that is touted to offer 10-hours of battery life on a single charge.
The Huawei MateBook 14 (2020) offers a host of I/O ports and connectivity options including two USB 3.2 ports, a Type-C port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs stereo speakers, four microphones, and a 720p pop-up webcam.
The Huawei MateBook 14 (2020) starts at €849 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the base-end model with AMD Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and goes up to €1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,400) for the top-tier variant with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
It will go on sale in European markets in October.
