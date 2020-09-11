Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the MateBook 14 (2020) model as the latest addition to its range of premium ultrabooks. It comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chipset, a 2K touch display, up to 10-hours of battery life, and a pop-up webcam that is hidden underneath a one-touch camera button positioned between 'F6' and 'F7' keys. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei MateBook 14 (2020): At a glance

The Huawei MateBook 14 features a modern design with a metallic chassis and slim bezels on three sides. It weighs in at 1.49kg and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The notebook has a 14-inch 2K (2160x1440 pixels) LCD touch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a backlit keyboard. It also offers a fingerprint reader on the power button and a multi-touch trackpad.

Internals Under the hood

The MateBook 14 (2020) comes with either an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, paired with AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 56Wh battery that is touted to offer 10-hours of battery life on a single charge.

Information Connectivity options available on the MateBook 14 (2020)

The Huawei MateBook 14 (2020) offers a host of I/O ports and connectivity options including two USB 3.2 ports, a Type-C port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also packs stereo speakers, four microphones, and a 720p pop-up webcam.

Pricing Pricing and availability