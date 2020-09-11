Last updated on Sep 11, 2020, 08:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a is now up for pre-orders in some more countries including Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and the UK via the online official Google Store.
To recall, the handset was launched in the US in August this year.
Further, the company has revealed on Twitter that the device will be launched in India in October.
Hi Aviral, thanks for your interest in Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a launches in India in October. Please continue to check the Google Store for updates or read our blog post with more details: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg Hope this info helps.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 10, 2020
The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped single camera module and a physical-fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in a single Jet Black color option.
The Google Pixel 4a sports a single rear camera - a 12.2MP (f/1.7) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Google Pixel 4a draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Google Pixel 4a is reportedly priced at $599 (approximately Rs. 32,000) in Australia, € 349 (France), €340 (Germany), €382 (Ireland), $499 (Singapore), €389 (Spain), Taiwanese $11,990 (Taiwan), and £349 (UK).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.