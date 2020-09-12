When Google had unveiled Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL with top-end internals and impeccable cameras, they were seen as the company's answer to flagships in the market. Now, in a weird development, both these devices are showing traits that are nowhere near those expected from a flagship phone. Case in point: Swollen batteries. Here's all you need to know about it.

Issue Swollen battery, back cover coming out

As reported by Android Police, a number of Pixel 3 owners have complained about swollen batteries on Reddit and Google Forums. The reports have accumulated on a scale of dozens, with a number of people sharing images of bloated Pixel phones. The issue is so serious that in many cases the back panel of the device appears to be popping off.

Discovery Users discovered the issue after taking off back covers

Going by the complaints, many users found the ballooned Pixel 3 battery when the phone stopped charging wirelessly due to the popped up back or when they removed its back cover. Many users have also asserted that the problem, which typically occurs on very old phones, might be accelerating due to the use of wireless chargers, which might be overheating the battery.

Problem Either way, this is not what one expected

Given that the Pixel 3 series is just two years old, users are unhappy over the bloated battery issue. Not to mention, when the phone's battery is swollen and the back cover is pushing out, its waterproofing is also compromised. This means an unsuspecting user with a swollen Pixel 3 could step out in the rain and end up damaging their phone completely.

