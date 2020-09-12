Realme has started rolling out a new update for its latest mid-ranger, the Realme 7. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a host of camera updates including a new 64MP professional mode, enhanced outdoor shooting, and optimized noise in night mode. It also comes with optimized touch screen experience, Amazon Alexa support, a decimal point charging animation, and August 2020 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The new update carries a build number RMX2151_11_A.43 and is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. Hence, not everyone will receive it just yet. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Realme 7: At a glance

The Realme 7 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole display and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is available in Mist Blue and Mist White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood