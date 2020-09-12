Last updated on Sep 12, 2020, 12:52 pm
Shubham Gupta
Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T models in the coming days. In the latest development, the Pro version has been spotted on Amazon Spain, revealing its design, price, and some key specifications.
According to the now-removed Amazon listing, the Mi 10T Pro will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera module.
As per the leaks, the Mi 10T Pro will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a glass body. On the rear, it will pack a triple rear camera module.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The Mi 10T Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will offer a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
As per the Amazon listing, the Mi 10T Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As per the Amazon listing, the Mi 10T Pro will cost €640 (approximately Rs. 56,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant and €675 (around Rs. 58,800) for the 8GB/256GB model. The vanilla Mi 10T model is tipped to start at €550 (roughly Rs. 47,800).
