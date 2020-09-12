Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T models in the coming days. In the latest development, the Pro version has been spotted on Amazon Spain, revealing its design, price, and some key specifications. According to the now-removed Amazon listing, the Mi 10T Pro will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera module.

Design and display Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 10T Pro will feature a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels and a glass body. On the rear, it will pack a triple rear camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T Pro will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 20MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it will offer a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

As per the Amazon listing, the Mi 10T Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?