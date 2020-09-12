Xiaomi is working to launch its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9i, in India on September 15. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the pricing and variant details of the upcoming handset. As per the publication, the Redmi 9i will be available in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, and carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 7,999. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9i: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi 9i will feature a waterdrop notch design, noticeable bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a single rear camera. The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is tipped to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9i is tipped to sport a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it will house a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The rear camera is likely to support 1080p video recording at up to 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9i is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing?